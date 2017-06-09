You can't build in park

Photo: CTV

The lawyer for some West Vancouver property owners says his clients are "undertaking remedial work" after they landed in hot water for building on adjoining parkland.

The residents built a heated gazebo complete with fireplace, fridge, barbecue and TV, according to a lawsuit filed by the Greater Vancouver Water District and Metro Vancouver Regional District. They also built a toolshed and other structures.

They are also accused of removing natural undergrowth and cutting down or trimming healthy trees.

The land is part of Capilano River Regional Park.

The homeowners had an "honestly-held belief" they were the property owners, and invested "considerable sums of money" on improvements, they said in a response to the suit.

The GVWD and MVRD are seeking an injunction forcing the removal of the structures.

Lawyer Ken Krohman said the couple intend to settle the lawsuit.

– with files from CTV Vancouver