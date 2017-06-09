41299

Deer left with arrow in head

A female deer on southern Vancouver Island is expected to be fine after conservation officers removed an arrow from its head.

Officers spotted the doe Thursday and tracked it to Maple Bay, north of Victoria, before catching and tranquilizing it.

Sgt. Scott Norris with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the surgery was quite simple because there was no tip on the arrow so the team was able to easily pull it from the wound.

Norris says once the arrow was out, the wound was cleaned and the deer was given a drug to reverse the effects of the tranquilizer before it walked away.

He says there was concern because the animal had just given birth.

It's illegal to hunt deer at this time of year and violators can face stiff fines if caught. 

