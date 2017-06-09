Washout closes Hwy 1

Photo: RCMP

A washout has closed the Trans-Canada Highway 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, the Camp Creek Bridge was overpowered by surging waters, causing a buildup of debris to spill onto the highway. It's not clear if the bridge was damaged in the debris flow, but images provided by Revelstoke RCMP show large volumes of water and heavy debris blocking the highway.

The highway remains closed in both directions, and no detour is available.

Ministry of Transportation staff and crews from Emcon Services are working to clear the roadway.

The highway could remain closed for at least two days, RCMP report.

Motorists headed to the Okanagan are being diverted via Highway 23 south of Revelstoke to the Shelter Bay ferry and Highway 6.

DriveBC reports the highway has also been closed to all but local traffic westbound from Golden due to vehicle holding capacity in Revelstoke, where massive lineups of waiting vehicles were reported.

Earlier Thursday night, the highway was also closed 60 km West of Golden at Glacier National Park because of a collision.