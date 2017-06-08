Clark to stay, until she goes

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Finance Minister Michael de Jong and Premier Christy Clark after being sworn-in, Thursday.

Premier Christy Clark says its likely her minority government will be defeated in a confidence motion, but until then she plans to stick to parliamentary rules and retain power.

The Liberal and New Democrat members of the legislature were sworn in separately Thursday, and their emotions were starkly different: the Liberals were stoic, while the NDP members sang.

Clark and her 42-member Liberal caucus are not enough for a majority and are facing an agreement between the NDP's 41 and three Greens MLAs to bring down the government.

B.C. hasn't had a minority government in 65 years.

Asked why she doesn't concede and hold an immediate confidence vote when the legislature returns on June 22, Clark said times of uncertainty demand order.

"When we are in a period like this, something we haven't experienced since 1952, we should make sure that we are going back to the rules that have governed these institutions for centuries," she said. "That really is what provides our democracy with stability."

Clark added that she doesn't know if a change in government is inevitable.

"It's an unusual situation when the party that gets the most seats doesn't form government, if that's what happens."

Whatever the outcome, Clark said she plans to remain as leader of the B.C. Liberals

"Whatever job voters give me and the house gives me in this parliament, I'm going to take it," she told a news conference after her swearing-in ceremony.