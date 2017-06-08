42599
Strike vote at Teck smelter

The union representing workers in production, administration and maintenance at Teck’s smelter in Trail has called for a strike vote next week.

The 1,000-plus members of USWA locals 980 and 4705 will be asked to give the union a strike mandate in a vote on Tuesday.

Talks between the company and union stalled last week over money issues. On Monday, Teck told the Steelworkers the Trail operations bargaining committee had reached the end of its mandate.

“Your bargaining committee believes that this offer fell short of what is needed to achieve a fair collective agreement,” the union said in a newsletter issued Wednesday.  

The union said it believes the best way to reach a settlement is through mediation.

“Presenting our case to the mediator will give us the best opportunity to encourage the company to move off of their position,” the newsletter states.

The company and union have settled their last two contracts without a disruption. In 2012, the union agreed to a five-year contract that included an 18 per cent wage increase. Workers also received a $10,000 signing bonus.

That contract expired at the end of last month.

