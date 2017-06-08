42599
Two hurt in ultra-light crash

Two Ontario residents have suffered minor injuries in the crash of an ultra-light aircraft in southeastern British Columbia.

Creston RCMP say the small plane went down late Wednesday afternoon near the community of Lister.

The unnamed victims were taken to hospital in Creston and police say they are expected to make a full recovery.

Officers say witnesses in the area heard what sounded like the aircraft's engine losing power, followed by the sound of a crash landing.

Transport Canada was contacted, but the RCMP says federal officials declined to conduct a further investigation.

