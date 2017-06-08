Toddler drowns in ditch

Photo: CTV

Police are investigating the drowning of a two-year-old girl in a New Westminster drainage ditch.

New Westminster Police received a 911 call for help about 11 p.m. from a home on the 300 block of Stanley Street.

The child apparently fell into the ditch and could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“We’ve given the family all the support that we have available to help manage this tragic time in their life,” NWPD Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a press release. “Our Major Crime Unit is currently investigating with the BC Coroner Service to determine the cause of death, and at this point foul play is not suspected.

"This tragedy affects us all, and our thoughts go out to the family.”

The landlord of the home told CTV the drainage ditch filling up with water has been an issue for some time.

"The culverts get damaged and plugged up, and the city will not fix them," said Jan Pazurik.

The city's chief engineer is expected to address the incident this afternoon.

Pazurik described his tenants as "really nice people" with six children living in the home.

– with files from CTV Vancouver