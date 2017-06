Photo: Jen Murdock

Castanet readers report a semi trailer fire on the Okanagan Connector.

The fire apparently broke out about noon on Highway 97C, about 10 kilometres east of Merritt, at the top of Hamilton Hill.

The semi was able to unhook from the B-train style trailer, and the fire appears to have originated in the wheels of the trailer, which was fully engulfed.

Witnesses say the fire was spreading to grass on the side of the road, and there were no firefighters yet on scene.