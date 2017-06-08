42377

BC  

It's official, Clark sworn in

- | Story: 198997

Christy Clark was officially sworn in today as the premier of British Columbia, leading the province's first minority government in 65 years.

Legislature clerk Craig James told members of the Liberal caucus that journalists reported on an air of mystery and excitement at the legislature in 1952, and the same can be said about today.

Voters elected 43 Liberals, 41 New Democrats and three Greens in a provincial election last month, leaving the Liberals one seat shy of a majority in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP and Greens signed an agreement that would allow the New Democrats to form a minority government and defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote expected by the end of the month.

The Liberals have been in power for 16 years.

The B.C. legislature has been recalled for June 22.

The Liberals solemnly entered the legislature for the swearing-in ceremony, but at one point Clark and Finance Minister Mike de Jong lightened the mood with a few dance steps in the chamber.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42311
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42311
39387
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39334


This anti-texting while driving PSA is great

Must Watch
Great ad made in New Zealand and was so good that the West Vancouver Police also used it. Oh, and keep the phone away while...
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year
Music
Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the...
The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries
Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in...
George Clooney introduced parents to twin babies via Skype
Showbiz
George Clooney introduced his twin babies to their paternal...
Nobody will ever give you a better, funnier bowtie lesson than Paul F. Tompkins
Must Watch
The sartorially-superb comedian of “Mr. Show” and...

34932