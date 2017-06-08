Key could cost their car

Photo: CTV

A lost key could cost a Surrey family their vehicle.

Maria and John Higgins were visiting Victoria when John lost the key to their minivan.

The problem is, the Toyota Estima was imported from Japan and is a model not available in North America.

John dropped his keys when he bent down to help his son tie his shoes.

"We went back and they weren’t there," he told CTV.

Most modern car keys have a chip inside, meaning even if you break in, the vehicle won't start. And it means a trip to the dealer to program a new key.

They've been told no dealer in North America can replace the key.

â€‹"I got a call from a dealer in Bellingham who services imported Toyotas," John said. "And he said, the only way Toyota will cut you a new key is if your van is physically in a Toyota dealer in Japan."

They bought the van from importer Velocity Cars in Burnaby, which is trying to help them out.

Meanwhile, the family left the van parked in Victoria, and is offering a $500 reward for return of the key. Its finder can call them at 604-616-8384.

– with files from CTV Vancouver