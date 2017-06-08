42377
Eagle adopts baby hawk

An usual story of adoption and survival is unfolding in a bald eagle's nest in Sidney, on Vancouver Island.

An eagle is raising several of its own young but has also hatched an egg left by a red hawk and is feeding and caring for it.

How the hawk egg got into the nest is a mystery, but bird experts suspect the mother laid it before being scared off or killed by the larger raptor.

David Bird with the Hancock Wildlife Foundation in Sidney says there are few examples of eagles adopting other birds.

But Bird says the hawk is half the age and one quarter the size of its adopted siblings and must survive another two weeks before it can fly away from nest mates that are likely to devour it if they get hungry.

So far, everyone seems to be getting along and Bird says in the 10 years the eagles have been using this nest in suburban Victoria, no one has seen the parents exhibiting adoptive behaviour. 

