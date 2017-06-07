41717

3 Greens make history

Three Green party members made history today as they were sworn in as members of the B.C. legislature.

Sonia Furstenau, Adam Olsen and party leader Andrew Weaver were elected last month, setting a record for the number of Greens elected to a legislature in Canada.

Weaver says he's looking forward to working with his two new colleagues after being the party's lone member in the house since 2013.

Weaver says the Greens are eagerly anticipating their enhanced status in the legislature after a close election did not produce a clear winner but led to the Greens signing an agreement with the New Democrats to support a minority NDP government.

The legislature has been recalled for next week, setting in motion a series of moves that could see the NDP and Greens vote to defeat Christy Clark's Liberal government.

Furstenau and Olsen, who both represent ridings on southern Vancouver Island, said the swearing-in ceremony was emotional and served to focus their political goals and aspirations.

