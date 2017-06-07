Confidence test June 22

Photo: Twitter Premier Christy Clark tours flood-control measures in West Kelowna, Tuesday.

Politicians have been called back to the British Columbia legislature on June 22, setting the stage for a possible change in the provincial government.

Premier Christy Clark has said she expects to lose a confidence vote in the house after the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government.

No party won a majority of seats in a provincial election May 9.

Government House Leader Michael de Jong said in a statement: "The first order of business in this new parliament will be the election of a speaker. After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house."