42877
42837

BC  

Confidence test June 22

- | Story: 198913

Politicians have been called back to the British Columbia legislature on June 22, setting the stage for a possible change in the provincial government.

Premier Christy Clark has said she expects to lose a confidence vote in the house after the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government.

No party won a majority of seats in a provincial election May 9.

Government House Leader Michael de Jong said in a statement: "The first order of business in this new parliament will be the election of a speaker. After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39240
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39549
42639
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42518


The strangest thrift shop items

Galleries
Thrift shops are full of items that can’t be explained, like these:
The strangest thrift shop items (2)
Galleries
Seriously. No explanation *shrugs shoulders*  
Luck matters more in some sports than others — and the reasons why are pretty intuitive
Must Watch
The rules, number of players and number of games in a season can...
Matthew Perry has recurring nightmare about failed Friends reboot
Showbiz
Matthew Perry is so opposed to a Friends reboot that he even has...
Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017
Galleries
No have absolutely zero context for this weeks Weird Wednesday.

42445