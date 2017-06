Photo: CTV

Two people suffered second-degree burns in escaping a mobile home fire in Surrey early Wednesday.

Glen Conley and Gerald Kameka lost everything in the blaze and are uninsured.

"It's all gone. All gone," a tearful Kameka told CTV.

Their cat also went missing in the fire.

A smoke alarm woke the retirees, who were able to escape on their own. But they both suffered burns that sent them to hospital.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

– with files from CTV Vancouver