Kindness in wake of fire

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

Just hours after their home was destroyed by fire, a neighbour has stepped up to buy a Surrey couple a new home.

Glenn Conley and Gerald Kameka lost their mobile home of 17 years early Wednesday, the retirees suffered second-degree burns escaping the blaze. They were uninsured.

Returning to their home to search through the ashes, they were told a neighbour will buy them a new trailer.

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

Two people suffered second-degree burns in escaping a mobile home fire in Surrey early Wednesday.

Glen Conley and Gerald Kameka lost everything in the blaze and are uninsured.

"It's all gone. All gone," a tearful Kameka told CTV.

Their cat also went missing in the fire. 

A smoke alarm woke the retirees, who were able to escape on their own. But they both suffered burns that sent them to hospital.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

