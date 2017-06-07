Decade since disappearance

42534
It has been ten years since a teenaged boy disappeared in Prince George, B.C., and his grieving mother hopes someone has information that could solve the mystery.

Lucas Degerness was just 14 when he vanished on June 7, 2007.

His mother, Gina Degerness, says he spent the night at a friend's house and left sometime the following morning but was never seen again.

In a news release issued by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Degerness says the "horrible limbo" is wearing her out and she urges her son, or anyone who knows what happened, to contact her.

In 2014, a tip line operated by the centre received a call from a male identifying himself as Lucas Degerness and giving specific and personal details, but there has been no contact since.

The centre urges anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information about the young man to contact Prince George RCMP or the MissingKids.ca tip line.

Gina Degerness says her heart breaks a little more each day as she waits for word.

