Cariboo fire 55% contained

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Pantage Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning northwest of Quesnel is now 55 per cent contained.

As of noon Wednesday, the Pantage Lake fire had grown to 168 hectares in size. That's 10 hectares larger than the same time Tuesday.

This fire is currently classified as “being held”, which means that that the fire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted weather conditions.This fire does not pose a threat to public safety or property at this time.

In all, 60 firefighters and an incident management team are still working to establish control lines around the entire perimeter of the fire. They are being supported by four helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire was originally spotted Sunday. Lightning has been determined as the cause..

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

A wildfire burning in an unpopulated area near Quesnel has grown to more than 150 hectares in size.

The fire, burning about five kilometres south of Pantage Lake and 40 kilometres northwest of Quesnel, has grown in size to 158 hectares.

However, the BC Wildfire Service says it is 30 per cent contained.

Sixty firefighters, four helicopters, aircraft and heavy machinery are working to contain the blaze.

A lightning strike Sunday sparked the fire. No homes are threatened.

This is the only fire of any significance burning in the province.

The lack of fire activity has allowed provincial wildfire crews to assist with sandbagging and other flood mitigation work throughout the Okanagan.