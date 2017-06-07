Cariboo fire 30% contained

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Pantage Lake wildfire.

A wildfire burning in an unpopulated area near Quesnel has grown to more than 150 hectares in size.

The fire, burning about five kilometres south of Pantage Lake and 40 kilometres northwest of Quesnel, has grown in size to 158 hectares.

However, the BC Wildfire Service says it is 30 per cent contained.

Sixty firefighters, four helicopters, aircraft and heavy machinery are working to contain the blaze.

A lightning strike Sunday sparked the fire. No homes are threatened.

This is the only fire of any significance burning in the province.

The lack of fire activity has allowed provincial wildfire crews to assist with sandbagging and other flood mitigation work throughout the Okanagan.