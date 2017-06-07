42599
42622

BC  

Cariboo fire 30% contained

- | Story: 198883

A wildfire burning in an unpopulated area near Quesnel has grown to more than 150 hectares in size.

The fire, burning about five kilometres south of Pantage Lake and 40 kilometres northwest of Quesnel, has grown in size to 158 hectares.

However, the BC Wildfire Service says it is 30 per cent contained.

Sixty firefighters, four helicopters, aircraft and heavy machinery are working to contain the blaze.

A lightning strike Sunday sparked the fire. No homes are threatened.

This is the only fire of any significance burning in the province.

The lack of fire activity has allowed provincial wildfire crews to assist with sandbagging and other flood mitigation work throughout the Okanagan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41230
42948
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41031


Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017

Galleries
No have absolutely zero context for this weeks Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017
Galleries
Just go with the flow.
When baboons invade your house
Must Watch
Maybe you should move out.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has no desire to become a billionaire
Music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs would rather focus on being happy than...
Dave Grohl’s daughter wants to go swimming
Must Watch
Nothing keeps your feet on the ground more than your young kid...

42287