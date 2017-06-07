42377

BC  

McCarthy state funeral

- | Story: 198882

A state funeral for former British Columbia politician Grace McCarthy will be held this morning at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Vancouver.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon and Premier Christy Clark are among those expected to attend.

McCarthy died on May 24 after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

She was 89.

McCarthy was a Social Credit cabinet minister who blazed a trail for women in politics and business.

She was a member of the Order of British Columbia, served in the legislature from 1975 to 1988 and, in 1975, became the first woman in Canada to serve as deputy premier.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39830
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42884
37070
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42506


Dave Grohl’s daughter wants to go swimming

Must Watch
Nothing keeps your feet on the ground more than your young kid not caring about how big of a rock star you are.
Bulldog watches a horror movie
Must Watch
I hate to be that guy, but this is why when I go to a theater and...
Daily Dose – June 7, 2017
Daily Dose
We don’t always have answers, but here’s a chicken in...
Daily Dose – June 7, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
There are also 2 kinds of people who visit The Tango…
George Clooney welcomes boy and girl twins
Showbiz
George Clooney and his wife Amal have become first-time parents...

42287