'Amazing Grace' mourned

Photo: Contributed Grace McCarthy

Former British Columbia politician Grace McCarthy has been remembered as a champion of a province she loved, but it was kindness that set her apart in a remarkable career that paved a path for women in politics and business.

The Social Credit cabinet minister nicknamed "Amazing Grace" died on May 24 after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour. She was 89.

An emotional Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon told a packed Christ Church Cathedral on Wednesday that McCarthy started her own floral shop at age 17 and her business acumen helped her turn it into a successful chain of five stores.

Guichon noted McCarthy was elected to the park board in 1960 and then went into provincial politics, holding several cabinet posts including human resources, economic development and tourism.

"Grace was the first female deputy premier in this nation as well as president of the B.C. Social Credit party," she said. "As party president Grace worked tirelessly to build the Social Credit brand after their 1972 defeat. And although many said it couldn't be done, she did it. She rebuilt from 5,000 to 70,000 members by sheer determination and hard work."

The program handed out to guests at the service included a poem that seemed to epitomize her spirit. Called "It Couldn't Be Done," it was given to McCarthy by former premier W.A.C. Bennett.

"There are thousands to tell you it cannot be done, there are thousands to prophesy failure ... just strap in to sing as you tackle the thing that 'cannot be done' and you'll do it."

McCarthy's biggest accomplishments included initiating the process to bring Expo 86 to Vancouver, starting the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre, establishing SkyTrain and setting up Canada's first toll-free help line for abused children.