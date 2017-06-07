Rent goes up $65K/month

Photo: CTV

A downtown Vancouver restaurant is on the move after being slapped with a $65,000 per month increase in its rent.

The owners of Italian Kitchen say their rent is jumping from $35,000 to nearly $100,000.

“It is impossible for any restaurant, anywhere ... to be able to survive with this number,” Emad Yacoub, president of Glowbal Restaurant Group, told CTV.

And they're not alone. Many restaurants are simply closing.

Vegetarian restaurant The Foundation closed its doors after 15 years because of spiralling rents, as did the Dover Arms Pub.

“The Cactus Clubs are paying big rents, Earls is paying big rents, JOEY are paying big rents. The mom and pops can't do it,” said restaurant broker Shane Morck.

B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association president Ian Torstenson said bigger restaurants will survive, but smaller ones will be forced to relocate or simply shut down.

The extra costs are inevitably passed on to customers, he added.

– with files from CTV Vancouver