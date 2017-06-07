42599
42167

BC  

Rent goes up $65K/month

- | Story: 198880

A downtown Vancouver restaurant is on the move after being slapped with a $65,000 per month increase in its rent.

The owners of Italian Kitchen say their rent is jumping from $35,000 to nearly $100,000.

“It is impossible for any restaurant, anywhere ... to be able to survive with this number,” Emad Yacoub, president of Glowbal Restaurant Group, told CTV.

And they're not alone. Many restaurants are simply closing.

Vegetarian restaurant The Foundation closed its doors after 15 years because of spiralling rents, as did the Dover Arms Pub.

“The Cactus Clubs are paying big rents, Earls is paying big rents, JOEY are paying big rents. The mom and pops can't do it,” said restaurant broker Shane Morck.

B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association president Ian Torstenson said bigger restaurants will survive, but smaller ones will be forced to relocate or simply shut down.

The extra costs are inevitably passed on to customers, he added.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
42884
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39851
42771
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42948


Dave Grohl’s daughter wants to go swimming

Must Watch
Nothing keeps your feet on the ground more than your young kid not caring about how big of a rock star you are.
Bulldog watches a horror movie
Must Watch
I hate to be that guy, but this is why when I go to a theater and...
Daily Dose – June 7, 2017
Daily Dose
We don’t always have answers, but here’s a chicken in...
Daily Dose – June 7, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
There are also 2 kinds of people who visit The Tango…
George Clooney welcomes boy and girl twins
Showbiz
George Clooney and his wife Amal have become first-time parents...

41796