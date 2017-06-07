Stolen mail from across BC

Photo: CTV

Two men have been arrested after being found with hundreds of pieces of stolen mail in suburban Victoria.

West Shore RCMP say the men were arrested May 27 when police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Langford.

They found two men inside a rented vehicle with controlled substances, break-in instruments and several hundred pieces of stolen mail from Victoria, the Lower Mainland and Interior.

One of the men and the vehicle were seen on surveillance video connected to a separate mailbox break-in.

A 29-year-old Burnaby man and 28-year-old Maple Ridge man are in custody.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island