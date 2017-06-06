Wanted for sexual assault

Photo: Contributed Jason Stanley Whitford

Police in Abbotsford are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Jason Stanley Whitford, 37, has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a person under the age of 16, exposure of genitals to a minor and sexual assault.

He is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The charges against Whitford were approved Monday, but police are still looking for him.

Police said Whitford has no known address and is known to frequent Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey.

Whitford has been described as 6' and 220 pounds.

Anyone who sees Whitford should not approach or try to confront him, but should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call investigators at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (ABBYPD) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

- with files from CTV