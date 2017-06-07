Assault suspect collared

Photo: Contributed Jason Stanley Whitford

UPDATE: Wednesday 10:45 a.m.

A suspected meth trafficker accused of sex offences against a child is now in custody.

Jason Stanley Whitford, 37, was the subject of a police alert, Tuesday.

Abbotsford Police confirmed Wednesday they tracked down Whitford and arrested him with help from Surrey RCMP.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday 9:30 p.m.

Police in Abbotsford are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Jason Stanley Whitford, 37, has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a person under the age of 16, exposure of genitals to a minor and sexual assault.

He is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The charges against Whitford were approved Monday, but police are still looking for him.

Police said Whitford has no known address and is known to frequent Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey.

Anyone who sees Whitford should not approach or try to confront him, but should call 911 immediately.

- with files from CTV