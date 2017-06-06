Wary of condemned deal

Photo: CTV Residents of the Balmoral Hotel had to deal with rats, holes in walls, mould, squatters and a host of other issues.

Landlords of a condemned Downtown East Side hotel are offering a compensation package to tenants, but not everyone is happy with the deal.

The few months’ rent the Sahota family is offering to residents of the Balmoral Hotel could be a carrot for some of the people who live in the Hastings strip hotel to take the money now, even though they could be in line for much more money later through a class action lawsuit, advocates say.

“We have to be careful to make sure the tenants aren’t being coerced. Are they signing away their right to come back? Are they signing away their right to get compensation? There’s all kinds of questions,” said Wendy Pederson, a tenant organizer.

But the Sahota family said through an agent, it is the least they can do for the tenants who will be evicted June 12.

The compensation package includes forgiving June rent, paying for some moving costs, paying for cable and telephone hookups, and paying back rent on a sliding scale.

Tenants who have lived there for five years will receive $950, while those that have been there for up to a decade will get just over $1,400.

The Balmoral Hotel was deemed unsafe to occupy and at risk of collapsing by the city earlier this month, with officials claiming the building owners have maintained unacceptable conditions for decades.

Ten years ago, the roof caved in on another Sahota property, the Pandora Hotel. And the Regent Hotel, across the street, is also among those targeted in two class action lawsuits.

- with files from CTV