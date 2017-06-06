42377
42622

BC  

Wary of condemned deal

- | Story: 198865

Landlords of a condemned Downtown East Side hotel are offering a compensation package to tenants, but not everyone is happy with the deal.

The few months’ rent the Sahota family is offering to residents of the Balmoral Hotel could be a carrot for some of the people who live in the Hastings strip hotel to take the money now, even though they could be in line for much more money later through a class action lawsuit, advocates say.

“We have to be careful to make sure the tenants aren’t being coerced. Are they signing away their right to come back? Are they signing away their right to get compensation? There’s all kinds of questions,” said Wendy Pederson, a tenant organizer.

But the Sahota family said through an agent, it is the least they can do for the tenants who will be evicted June 12.

The compensation package includes forgiving June rent, paying for some moving costs, paying for cable and telephone hookups, and paying back rent on a sliding scale.

Tenants who have lived there for five years will receive $950, while those that have been there for up to a decade will get just over $1,400.

The Balmoral Hotel was deemed unsafe to occupy and at risk of collapsing by the city earlier this month, with officials claiming the building owners have maintained unacceptable conditions for decades.

Ten years ago, the roof caved in on another Sahota property, the Pandora Hotel. And the Regent Hotel, across the street, is also among those targeted in two class action lawsuits.

- with files from CTV

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39638
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39830
42771
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42701


These pics are loaded with talent

Galleries
So much talent to go around.
These pics are loaded with talent (2)
Galleries
Talented people (and dogs) do talented things.
This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike
Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...

42752