Guilty of killing teen

The parents of a 19-year-old stabbed to death in Whistler, two years ago say the justice system has failed them.

Clara and Mitch Gordic were in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday as 20-year-old Arvin Golic was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of their son.

Luka Gordic was attacked outside a convenience store in Whistler in May 2015 by a mob of up to 15 people.

Golic was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was found guilty on Tuesday of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Clara and Mitch Gordic say they're angry with the result and hope Golic still spends a long time behind bars.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 21 to fix a date for sentencing.

