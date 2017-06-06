41717

BC  

10,000 chickens killed in fire

- | Story: 198858

A massive fire tore through an Abbotsford barn Tuesday, killing thousands of chickens.

Asst. Fire Chief Ron Hull said they could see a high plume of smoke from the area while en route to the scene on Ross Road, just north of Downes Road.

The flames were starting to spread to a second barn, but crews managed to keep the fire at bay.

The first barn collapsed during the fire, and an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 chickens were killed.
Crews had the fire contained by mid afternoon, but firefighters remained at the scene monitoring the area for hot spots, and the barn was still smoking an hour later.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor is there an estimated value of the damage caused by the blaze.

- with files from CTV

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42884
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40637
42730
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


These pics are loaded with talent

Galleries
So much talent to go around.
These pics are loaded with talent (2)
Galleries
Talented people (and dogs) do talented things.
This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike
Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...

42287