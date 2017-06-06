10,000 chickens killed in fire

Photo: CTV Flames tear through a barn on Ross Road in Abbotsford on Tuesday, June 6.

A massive fire tore through an Abbotsford barn Tuesday, killing thousands of chickens.

Asst. Fire Chief Ron Hull said they could see a high plume of smoke from the area while en route to the scene on Ross Road, just north of Downes Road.

The flames were starting to spread to a second barn, but crews managed to keep the fire at bay.

The first barn collapsed during the fire, and an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 chickens were killed.

Crews had the fire contained by mid afternoon, but firefighters remained at the scene monitoring the area for hot spots, and the barn was still smoking an hour later.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor is there an estimated value of the damage caused by the blaze.

- with files from CTV