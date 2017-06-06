42599
Soaked in urine, feces

Seventeen dogs have been removed from a Vancouver Island breeder after they were found soaked in urine and feces.

BC SPCA officers seized the badly matted dogs.

The animals were legally surrendered and included 15 neglected silky terriers and two adult shepherds.

All of the terriers were in poor condition and will need dental work. Some suffered urine scalds to their feet.

The Cowichan Valley dog breeder has agreed not to own or take possession of any new animals, according to the SPCA.

— with files from CTV Vancouver island

