Beware: cats falling

Photo: CTV Cat injured after falling an unknown number of stories.

The SPCA is warning pet owners after two cats died after falling from highrise balconies.

The Vancouver shelter has taken in four cats in just the past two weeks suffering serious injuries after falling from a high distance.

Two of the cats could not be saved and were euthanized.

And a three-month-old kitten is being fostered after falling an unknown number of floors from a 26-storey building. The small cat suffered a broken front leg and vertebrae injury.

Dunlop says the case highlights the dangers of urban cat ownership, and the misconception that all cats have a fantastic sense of balance.

“We urge all cat guardians whose pets may be in danger to take steps to prevent a tragedy,” shelter manager Jodi Dunlop said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver