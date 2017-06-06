Flood watch on Shuswap

Photo: Twitter

A flood watch is in effect for the South Thompson and Shuswap rivers in B.C.'s Southern Interior, but the River Forecast Centre has downgraded the risk on the North Thompson River and on the Thompson River through Kamloops.

However, the centre says high streamflow advisories remain up for the North Thompson and Thompson rivers and for the Slocan River in the Kootenays.

The centre says all advisories have been ended for the Kettle River in the Similkameen, Columbia region and for Mission Creek in Kelowna.