42377
42702

BC  

SafePoint comes to Surrey

- | Story: 198814

Drug users will start injecting their own heroin or other illicit substances at a new supervised injection site opening this week in Surrey, in an effort to curb a crisis in overdose deaths.

SafePoint will be British Columbia's first such site outside of Vancouver that allows people to shoot up drugs under medical supervision while they are linked up with other health and social services.

A similar service will be incorporated into an existing clinic later this month in Surrey, which has had the second-highest number of overdose fatalities in the province after Vancouver.

SafePoint comes 14 years after the groundbreaking start of Insite, the safe injection site in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, which was launched to prevent the spread of HIV.

Fraser Health chief medical health officer Dr. Victoria Lee says she's disappointed that Health Canada did not approve the site to allow people to also snort drugs or take them orally.

She says Health Canada is still considering that possibility.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42884
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39851
42506
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42771


This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike

Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his friends were riding their dirt bikes when one of the spokes of his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...
Ariana Grande ‘inked with Manchester bee tattoo tribute’
Music
Ariana Grande has reportedly been inked with a bee tattoo as a...
Expensive cars with exotic paint jobs
Galleries
When it comes to paint jobs for your luxury car you need to...

41038
39499