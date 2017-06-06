40-year John Doe mystery

41299
It's been 40 years since a man drowned in Sasamat Lake, and RCMP are making a new plea for information that might help identify him.

Cpl. Dennis Morrison says the man was pulled from the lake near Coquitlam on June 5, 1977.

Police believe he had probably gone for a swim several weeks earlier and drowned, but no one has ever reported a missing person and his shoes, socks, shirt or any other identifying possessions were never found.

Police estimate he was 25 years old and he was six feet tall.

The man was wearing jeans and a distinctive silver ring, silver bracelet and two puka shell necklaces, which investigators say were fashionable at the time. They hope someone will recognize the items and provide a clue that could identify him.

He had brown hair with long sideburns and brown eyes.

