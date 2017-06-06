Home gutted in blaze

Photo: CTV

Fire gutted a three-storey home in Abbotsford overnight.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just after 1 a.m. All three floors were burning, and flames coming from the roof.

The residents all managed to escape safely, but the family cat went missing in the confusion.

A couple with a small child lived in the upper floors, and grandparents lived downstairs. The home is insured, but the owner declined an interview.

Fire investigators are expected on scene today.

– with files from CTV Vancouver