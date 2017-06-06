Home gutted in blaze

Photo: CTV
Fire gutted a three-storey home in Abbotsford overnight.
Firefighters were called to the blaze just after 1 a.m. All three floors were burning, and flames coming from the roof.
The residents all managed to escape safely, but the family cat went missing in the confusion.
A couple with a small child lived in the upper floors, and grandparents lived downstairs. The home is insured, but the owner declined an interview.
Fire investigators are expected on scene today.
– with files from CTV Vancouver