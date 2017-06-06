42877

Slide watch in Kootenays

People living along a creek on the east side of Kootenay Lake have been put on evacuation alert, and told to keep a close eye on the water flow coming down the mountain.

Residents of four homes on the mouth of Tam O’Shanter Creek near Riondel were given the warning Monday by the Regional District of Central Kootenay after they reported seeing dirty water in the creek.

A helicopter flyover found a small landslide had occurred within a tributary of the main creek. Officials say the slide was likely caused by melting snowpack.

The evacuation alert was issued to ensure residents are prepared to move quickly, but authorities say there’s a low risk of slide debris impacting homes.

Residents are advised to watch the creek for any changes in flow, turbidity, or amount of debris. 

Riondel is about 10 kilometres from the Kootenay Bay ferry terminal.

