Five years for arsonist

Photo: CTV

An arsonist who torched a townhouse complex that was under construction and set another fire at a suburban Victoria Home Depot store has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Steven Pickering has been in custody for nearly a year since his arrest for the arsons.

On April 9, 2016, Pickering punctured cans of turpentine and lit a paint roller on fire inside the Saanich Home Depot, causing the evacuation of the building. No one was hurt in the incident.

The massive May 22, 2016, fire at the townhouse complex razed the construction site and sent plumes of smoke visible across Greater Victoria into the sky.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island