42599
42702

BC  

Five years for arsonist

- | Story: 198778

An arsonist who torched a townhouse complex that was under construction and set another fire at a suburban Victoria Home Depot store has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Steven Pickering has been in custody for nearly a year since his arrest for the arsons.

On April 9, 2016, Pickering punctured cans of turpentine and lit a paint roller on fire inside the Saanich Home Depot, causing the evacuation of the building. No one was hurt in the incident.

The massive May 22, 2016, fire at the townhouse complex razed the construction site and sent plumes of smoke visible across Greater Victoria into the sky.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41824
42788
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42730


Rooster can’t do a proper “cock-a-doodle-doo!”

Must Watch
Clearly it hasn’t hit puberty yet.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose gets 2 thumbs up.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No adult accompaniment required here.
Taylor Swift house-hunting in London – report
Music
Taylor Swift is reportedly house-hunting in London after spending...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 5, 2017
Galleries
Summon the strength to take a break from work and power through...

42819