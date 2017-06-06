TransLink fares going up

Photo: CTV

Fares are going up for Metro Vancouver transit users.

TransLink fares are set to increase on Canada Day.

The increase is the first in four years and will see DayPass fares increase by 25 cents.

Monthly passes will increase by $2, while concession monthly passes for seniors and children go up $1.

Single fares will increase by five and 10 cents.

The increased revenue will go toward a 10-year transit improvement plan that includes more buses, HandyDART service and a 20 per cent increase in rail service. A new SeaBus will also be added.

