Thieves target tailgates

Photo: Contributed

Abbotsford police say they've made an arrest after receiving reports of more than 80 stolen tailgates in the Fraser Valley city, as well as Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

Police say 38-year-old David Ahner was arrested on May 26 and charged with three counts of theft over $5,000.

The charges relate to the theft of two Ford F350 tailgates from Langley and one Ford F350 tailgate from Abbotsford.

Police say most of the 80-plus tailgates reported stolen since early last year involve trucks in the model years of 2008 to 2016 and that replacement costs for tailgates can be up to $10,000.