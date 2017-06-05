Needle taped to hand rail

42703
Victoria Police are investigating a photo that went viral on social media showing a hypodermic needle taped to the underside of a hand rail.

The City of Victoria confirmed the needle was found taped to a hand rail in the Yates Street Parkade a few weeks ago.

“The needle was spotted by security and reported to police,” a city spokesperson said.

The photo has been shared more than 3,600 times on Facebook.

A woman who works across the street said she’s seen numerous issues at the parkade.

“My daughter’s 16, she walks through this parkade regularly, what if she put her hand there? What if my four-year-old put his hand on the bar?" Menaka Dasi told CTV.

– with files from CTV Vancouver island

