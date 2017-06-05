Smoke by Crawford Bay

Photo: Google Maps

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Hooker Creek area near Crawford Bay this month.

This project will continue as weather and site conditions permit.

Smoke from the 16-hectare controlled burn will be visible from Highway 31 and the communities of Crawford Bay, Riondel, Queens Bay, Ainsworth and Balfour.

The goal is to reduce accumulations of dead and combustible material, as well as delay the growth of competing vegetation and decrease the risk of wildfires. After the burn project has been completed, the site will be prepared for tree planting.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.