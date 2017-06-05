Urban deer on the offensive

41717
Aggressive deer are being blamed for two separate attacks on dogs and their owners in Saanich.

Police in the suburban Victoria municipality say both incidents happened Sunday near wooded areas close to the University of Victoria.

Romeo Strasbourg says he was walking his dog when a doe attacked and would not be deterred by shouts or arm waving. He says the animal tracked him for blocks and even tried to follow him onto the porch of a house before being scared off.

Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley says in a second incident, a deer charged into the yard of a home and repeatedly attacked the family dog before the homeowner grabbed a baseball bat and forced the deer to retreat

Horsley says no humans were injured during either confrontation.

"Deer can be very protective, especially the does, because they have just had fawns, and they go into a very protective mode," he says.

Horsley says anyone with dogs should be extremely cautious around deer at this time of year. 

