BC  

Skydivers hurt in show

An annual event in suburban Victoria to raise funds for service organizations, has been marred by a skydiving mishap, but fortunately the two men involved are expected to fully recover.

Oak Bay Sgt. Chris Goudie says the skydivers were hurt when they made hard landings during an aerial performance Sunday at the Oak Bay Tea Party.

Goudie says air currents were treacherous at the time.

He says both men were taken to hospital and the most serious injury appeared to be a broken leg, but the parachutist with the leg injury was conscious and speaking with officers.

Goudie described him as a "fairly tough guy, typical military."

Both injured skydivers are members of Capital City Skydiving, which has taking part in the Oak Bay event for almost 50 years. 

