Hero in Surrey dog attack

A Surrey man is being hailed as a hero for stepping in to protect a young girl from a dog attack.

The four-year-old girl is recovering in hospital with serious injuries following the Saturday incident.

Yun Qi was going out for dinner with his family when he heard a blood-curdling scream.

He jumped out of his car to protect two girls, one of whom was being mauled by a Rottweiler.

"The dog looked at me, and I looked at the dog. Just two seconds, and it attacked me," Qi told CTV.

When the dog turned on Qi, his father picked up one of the girls' bikes to use as a shield against the dog.

Minutes later, the owner of the animal came out of the home and took it away. It has since been put down.

"It's a tall fence. We don't understand how he jumped out," relative Maninder Khatkar said.

Qi suffered injuries to his arm, ankle and wrist, and will require surgery on his hand.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

