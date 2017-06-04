Castlegar woman killed

Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA via AP A police officer lays flowers passed to him by members of the public on the north side of London Bridge

A Canadian woman killed in the terror attack that left seven people dead in London was remembered Sunday as someone who had a big heart and respected everyone.

Family members say Christine Archibald, 30, from British Columbia was a victim of the attack on London Bridge and in the bustling produce market nearby.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday, when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, police said.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Archibald's family in Castlegar released a statement Sunday through the Canadian government saying she worked in a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," the statement said. "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

The family asked that people honour her memory by making the community a better place.

"Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter," the statement said. "Tell them Chrissy sent you."

B.C. Premier Christy Clark issued a statement saying her thoughts are with the Archibald family, and with everyone who knew and loved Chrissy.

"As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are — and the diversity that makes us strong," Clark said.

"The individuals who carry out these acts of hate want to change us. They want to sow fear and division. Ultimately, they want us to turn on each other. They will never succeed."

B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan tweeted about Christine Archibald, saying "let's honour her & never let hate win."