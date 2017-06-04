42599
Standoff in wake of shooting

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

A police standoff in Surrey concluded peacefully late Saturday night with the arrest of a man following a shooting.

The standoff ended at 11:50 p.m. after a heavy police presence was reported on the 1300 block of 176th Street.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team contained the area while negotiators contacted the suspect.

About 7:15 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting and found one man who had been shot. The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident is believed to be targeted, and the subjects known to each other.  

Traffic in the area was closed down for several hours during the standoff.

ORIGINAL: 10 p.m.

RCMP have converged on an unfolding police incident in Surrey.

The nature of the incident, on the 1300 block of 176th Street, is not yet known.

Roads are closed in the immediate area, including 176th Street, between 16th Avenue and 8th Avenue. Transit in the area is also affected.

A large police police presence, with multiple cruisers, can be seen on the closed section of 176th.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

