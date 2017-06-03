Life-saving pup's a hero

A Vancouver pup is being hailed as a hero with its induction into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame.

Pint-sized Leo saved the life of his owner just 10 days after she brought him home.

The Biewer Yorkshire Terrier was one of three dogs inducted into the hall of fame, and won $5,000 for owner Brittany Cosgrove, a medal of honour, and free dog food for a year.

On New Year's Eve 2016, Cosgrove and Leo had just returned to their downtown apartment after a flight from Ottawa.

Leo's frantic barking woke Cosgrove at 2 a.m. and alerted her to a fire in their home.

The fire forced 30 residents from the building, but luckily everyone got out safely.

"It was Leo's persistent barking and perseverance to wake Brittany that began this crucial chain of events," Purina said in bestowing the honour.

"His keen intuition to recognize the dangerous nature of the fire – new sights, sounds and smells he had never encountered before as a puppy – is what led everyone to safety."

– with files from CTV Vancouver