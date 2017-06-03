42534
Granville Island sinkhole

A sinkhole at the entrance to Granville Island in Vancouver is causing traffic woes on a sunny Saturday.

The sinkhole appeared underneath the Granville Street Bridge. City officials said a pipe under the road burst, and the waste it was carrying to a nearby pump station began bubbling to the surface.

The 30-foot-wide hole caught the attention of many perplexed people passing by.

“We saw lots of water running that way so we didn’t know what it is,” one woman riding her bike said.

The vehicle disruption proved to be a problem for tour buses who take visitors to the popular tourist destination.

Despite the vehicular mayhem, businesses on the island stayed open for business.

Crews are currently working on fixing the problem.

- with files from CTV

