In honour of a fallen hero

Photo: Contributed Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy.

Hundreds of firefighters gathered in Cache Creek Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own.

A silent procession of professional and volunteer firefighters wound through the streets of the B.C. Interior community in honour of Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy who died tragically last month.

It's believed Cassidy, 59, was swept away when he went to inspect the swollen creek on May 5.

His body was found on May 28, not far from where he had gone missing.

After floods hit the area in May of 2015, Cassidy worked hard to help residents whose homes were damaged. He was given a Medal of Good Citizenship by the provincial government for his service.