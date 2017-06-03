Statue of judge removed

42877
The Tsilhqot'in Nation is commending the Law Society of British Columbia for removing the statue of a controversial, historic judge from its lobby.

The society previous featured the statue of Judge Matthew Begbie, who wrongfully convicted six Tsilhqot'in War Chiefs of murder in 1864, sentencing them to death by hanging.

The law society announced in April that it would remove the statue that is a negative symbol of the province's colonial past and replace it with a more inclusive image.

At the time, Law Society President Herman Van Ommen said the move is an important step in the journey toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in B.C.

Chief Joe Alphonse says the Tsilhqot'in continue to honour the six War Chiefs for who defended their territory and traditional way of life against a foreign aggressor.

The First Nation is calling on the provincial government to follow the Law Society and remove Begbie's name from all public places.

"In this time of truth and reconciliation, Indigenous history and experiences can no longer be ignored," Alphonse says.

