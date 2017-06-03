Knife held to girl's throat

Photo: Contributed

Questions are being asked after a child held a knife to a seven-year-old girl's throat at a Coquitlam school.

The incident happened in November, but the girls' parents are concerned about what disciplinary measures were taken following the confrontation.

Staff meetings with the boy focused on understanding what happened rather than any consequences, says the girl's father, adding something more should have been done to deter such behaviour.

“I know they’re seven years old, but in my mind, that’s assault with a deadly weapon,” Brent Mooney told CTV.

The girl has since changed schools.

“There should have been something done. I feel really bad that my daughter had to leave the school she’s been at after three years,” said Mooney.

“I got scared, and he kept putting it closer. He said if I tell one person, he’ll cut off my wrist, and if I tell more people he’ll cut off my head,” the girl recalled.

The girl didn't say anything about the incident until April, when the revelation triggered a series of meetings with district staff, the principal, and parents.

“The school district implemented an age-appropriate response using a teaching and restorative approach, versus a punitive one, to help the students understand what occurred and why it was not appropriate,” district spokesman Peter Cheerier said in a statement.

District policy prohibit weapons on school property. It allows for confiscation of the weapons and suspension of the students.

– with files from CTV Vancouver