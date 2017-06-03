Adorable seal pups rescued

Photo: Vancouver Aquarium

Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has taken in two abandoned seal pups.

A male pup was rescued in Glendale Cove after being seen alone in the area for several days. It was underweight and dehydrated.

The seal was taken to Campbell River on a float plane, then brought to Vancouver by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

A female pup was seen near the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club in Point Grey, where staff were concerned for its safety. It weighed only 6.1 kilograms.

Both animals are being closely monitored and formula five times a day.

It's the start of "pupping season," and the aquarium reminds the public that pups are sometimes left alone while their mothers forage for food, and they may not need help.

– with files from CTV Vancouver