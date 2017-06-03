42534
39499

BC  

Adorable seal pups rescued

- | Story: 198611

Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has taken in two abandoned seal pups.

A male pup was rescued in Glendale Cove after being seen alone in the area for several days. It was underweight and dehydrated.

The seal was taken to Campbell River on a float plane, then brought to Vancouver by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

A female pup was seen near the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club in Point Grey, where staff were concerned for its safety. It weighed only 6.1 kilograms.

Both animals are being closely monitored and formula five times a day.

It's the start of "pupping season," and the aquarium reminds the public that pups are sometimes left alone while their mothers forage for food, and they may not need help.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41820
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39830
39876
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39876


Daily Dose – June 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Take a swing through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
We’re always offering a unique perspective.
Jim Carrey heading to trial in wrongful death lawsuits
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is likely to face trial over his ex-girlfriend...
TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017
Galleries
Our most explosive gif gallery yet is here! untitled This box...
TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The beat goes on. Mom hears her son’s heart beat again in...

40819